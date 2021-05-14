Orange Police Beat 5.13.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 13, 2021:
- Assault at the 1800 block of Lincoln Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Threats at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 200 block of Farragut Ave.
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive
- Assault at the 500 block of Morrell Blvd
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
