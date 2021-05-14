All-District 22-4A Softball Team: Lady Cat Sorge nets MVP
Here is the All-District 22-4A Girls Softball Team as selected by the 22-4A coaches:
SUPERLATIVES
MVP- Codie Sorge, Sr., Orangefield
Offensive MVP- Bailey Frenzel, Sr., LC-M
Defensive MVP- Olivia Grant, Sr., Orangefield
Newcomer of the Year- Jacelyn Cook, Fr., LC-M
Coach of the Year- Rebekah Ragsdale, Orangefield
First Team:
Pitchers-
Karson Friar, Sr., LC-M
Carson Fall, Fr., Bridge City
Catcher
Emma Humplik, Sr., Orangefield
Infielders
Ryden Stanfield, Sr., Orangefield
Harleigh Rawls, Soph., Orangefield
Madeline Stephenson, Sr., LC-M
Cami Shugart, Jr., LC-M
Austyn Daniels, Sr., Bridge City
Kynlie Sisk, Jr., Lumberton
Bailey Edwards, Jr., Lumberton
Outfielders
Halle Post, Sr., Lumberton
Amaris Larkin, Soph., Bridge City
Skyler Head, Sr., Vidor
Ava Wright, Fr., LC-M
Heather Mineer, Sr., Orangefield
Designated Player– Madyson Melton, Sr., Bridge City
Utility Players–
Ansley Moore, Soph., LC-M
Sydnie Cline, Jr., Lumberton
Second Team:
Pitcher- Aarilynne Richardson, Jr., Vidor
Catcher- Shae Fontenot, Jr., LC-M
Utility Player- Andreya Garrett, Soph., Vidor
Infielders
Maggie Blythe, Jr., Silsbee
Brilie Cornelison, Soph., Vidor
Pacie Sisk, Jr., Lumberton
Katelyn Smart, Sr., Silsbee
Abigail Curphey, Fr., Orangefield
T’Era Garrett, Soph., WO-S
Outfielders
Joli Ponfick, Jr., Orangefield
Rhylan Wilson, Fr., LC-M
Lakin Adkins, Sr., LCM
Rayleigh Middleton, Sr., Silsbee
Laila Rhodes, Jr., WO-S
Honorable Mention:
Kaylyn Dosch, Jr., Bridge City
Haley Munoz, Fr., Bridge City
Madyson Henley, Jr., Lumberton
Chloey Verde Sr., Lumberton
Maybie Sisk, Fr., Lumberton
Emilee Whitted, Sr., Silsbee
Briana Woods, Jr., Silsbee
Taliyah Washington, Sr., WO-S
Nataleigh Sims, Soph., WO-S
