May 13, 2021

Two arrested in Vidor in connection with distributing meth

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:52 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team, the Vidor Police Department and the Jasper County Precinct 6 Constable’s Office, executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1400 Block of Orange Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas.  This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.

Approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine was found inside of the residence.

After the investigation, Aaron Leonard Dixon was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 200 grams < 400 grams which is a 1st degree felony.

A second occupant, Heather Elizabeth Wood, was found to be in possession of ¼ of an ounce of methamphetamine and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 – > 4 grams < 200 grams which is a 2nd degree felony.

