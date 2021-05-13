May 13, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:46 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 12, 2021:

  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Abandon vehicle at the 1000 block of Orange Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

