Orange Police Beat 5.12.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 12, 2021:
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Abandon vehicle at the 1000 block of Orange Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
