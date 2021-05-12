Orange Police Beat 5.11.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 11, 2021:
- Evading detention at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Burglary at the 2200 block of Chasse Bend
- Warrant service at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Hit and run resulting on vehicle damage at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7600 block of MLK
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and north service road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
