OP-ED: Story over a Cup: The continuing story of Bungalow Bill

I am a Beatles fan. They are probably one of my all-time favorite groups. It actually started with a Paul McCartney song that was big on the radio in the 80s. I loved the song, but could not remember the title of the song.

I started buying Paul McCartney cassettes and CDs in the 90s to try and find it, and by the time I did, I was hooked on the Fab Four.

Now, this story has more to do with Bill my dog, than the Beatles, but it has some relevance.

Birds have started returning to our yard. In the past few weeks, I have seen Cardinals and Blue Jays, even a Hummingbird.

I have seen more birds this year than I can remember in previous years.

Maybe it’s the Japanese Loquat I planted. Maybe I just never noticed.

Maybe I’m Amazed.

Well, Bill for one is enjoying the extra activity of the birds. He will go outside and just watch them fly around. It is relaxing to watch him go around the yard to find a better vantage point to see them.

At one particular point, while he was engaging in his pastime, the song “The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill” was playing on my phone.

It fits, so whenever we are outside and he is bird watching, I call it the Bungalow Bill maneuver.

With the backstory, here is a continuing story of Bungalow Bill.

“It was a slightly humid afternoon on the savannah (backyard) and our hero, Bungalow Bill, had sighted his prey. The elusive Blue Jay.

Bill had in the past always tried to sneak closer to them; but alas, they flew away at the last moment.

He had resolved to slowly approach this time.

Never losing sight of them, he took one step. Waited. Took another.

He was getting closer. And closer. He could see victory.

Now, in the concentration of the hunt, he had overlooked one thing.

Roswell.

Roswell is a very curious dog. He wanted to know what Bill was up to. He trots alongside Bill.

But, he stayed just off to the side of Bill. Out of Bill’s vision.

Bill did not seem to notice that he was there.

The birds started flapping their wings, not to fly off. Maybe they were cooling down.

Bill stopped.

Roswell stopped.

Roswell looks from his Bill watching to see the birds.

He barks.

Bill jumps, startled. Runs.

The birds fly away.

Roswell has a facial expression that most closely resembles a pleased grin.

Bill is not happy and storms off. And I do mean storm. Bill has a walk which is forceful and looks as if he is mumbling under his breath the whole time

He sits on the front steps to the kitchen and glowers.

If looks could kill it would have been us instead of him

And thus, we close the book on another chapter of the continuing story of Bungalow Bill.

And for anyone keeping track, the song I spent years trying to find, it was “My Brave Face” from the album, Flowers in the Dirt.

