Huffman clips Lady Bears in Game One; Game Two in BC Thursday

CROSBY – The Huffman Lady Falcons captured Game One 4-1 against the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears Wednesday night in their best-of-3 Class 4A Region III Regional Quarterfinals series at the Crosby High School Complex.

Huffman (27-10) pitcher Christin Haygood tossed a complete game, allowing the Lady Bears (26-9-1) just three hits. Haygood had a no-hitter going until the top of the sixth, when the LC-M bats came alive. She picked up 10 strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Karson Friar went all six innings for the Lady Bears on the hill. She scattered six hits while striking out seven and walking five.

Game Two of the series will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bridge City High School’s Lady Cardinal Field. Game Three, if necessary, will be at Lady Cardinal Field Friday at 7 p.m.

The Lady Falcons scored two runs on two hits in the bottom of the second.

Kristin Kruger led off with a walk and went to second on a passed ball. Maddi Smith then stroked a RBI single to left. Smith got to second and then swiped third and scored on a Taylor Byron RBI groundout to third. Maddie Jones added a single in the inning but was left stranded.

Huffman tallied a run in the bottom of the third.

Kylen Padgett led off with a infield single and scored on a Hagen Pike RBI trip to rightfield to make it 3-0. Pike would try to score on a wild pitch but was thrown out at home.

The Lady Bears snagged a run in the top of the sixth.

Ansley Moore got LC-M’s first hit of the game when she ripped a single up the middle. Friar hit into a fielder’s choice, forcing Moore out at second. Senior Madeline Stephenson put the Lady Bears on the board when she took a Haygood offering and planted it off the centerfield wall for a RBI double.

The Lady Falcons snuck in a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Kruger led off with a double to left. Byron drew a one-out walk. With two outs, both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Kruger ended up scoring on another wild pitch.

Bailey Frenzel had a single to shallow right for the Lady Bears in the top of the seventh.

The winner of the series will face either Lake Belton or Smithville in the Regional Semifinals next week.