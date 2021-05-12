May 12, 2021

Dileo, Underwood wrap up tremendous golf season

By Van Wade

Published 8:50 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Montana Dileo and Bridge City’s Cadence Underwood wrapped up a tremendous season at the rain-shortened Class 4A Girls State Golf Tournament Tuesday.

Due to bad weather Tuesday, the State Tournament was cut to just nine holes for the second round.

Dileo, the District 22-4A champion and Region III champion, tied for 10th. The junior had a first round score of 79 and shot a 38 in Round Two.

Underwood, a senior, finished in 18th place with a 81 on the first day and a 40 on Tuesday.

Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun won the gold medal with a 99 (67-32).

