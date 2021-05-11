Orange Police Beat 5.10.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 10, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in fatality at Western and Border
- Damaged property at the 1300 block of 14th Street
- Burglary at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at the 4200 block of 27th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
