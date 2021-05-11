LSCO’s Dean Crockett visits WO-S Eighth graders

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) Dean Suzonne Crockett visited last week with the West Orange-Stark (WOS) 8th graders who have been selected to enroll in the Early College High School Program with LSCO next year.

The Early College High School Program enables students in 9th-12th grades to combine high school courses and college-level courses to earn an associate degree before they even graduate from high school.

Dr. Crockett spoke to the students about the rigors of the program and encouraged them to ask for help and study hard while working toward their degree.

She and WOSMS Principal McGrew and WOCCISD School Board Member, Tricia Stroud, passed out LSCO Gator masks to the students to congratulate them on their achievement of being selected into the program.

Please help us welcome our new Gators!