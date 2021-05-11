May 11, 2021

  • 81°
Travis Love

Bear golfer Love Academic All-State

By Van Wade

Published 9:22 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

LC-M senior Travis Love was named 4A Academic All-State (Honorable Mention) by the THSCA (Texas High School Coaches Association) & Coaches Education Foundation.

Love is a three-year letterman and member of the back-to-back State qualifying Battlin’ Bear golf team.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet the following: (1) An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, (2) Of good moral character, (3) A senior, and (4) Have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12).  Love will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar