Orange Police Beat 5.7-5.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 7 – May 13, 2021:
Friday, May 7
- Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street
- Damaged property at the 3000 block of 18th Street
- Assault at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
- Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Identity theft at the 500 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Found property at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street
Saturday, May 8
- Disorderly conduct on Cove Drive
- Possession of stolen vehicle at Tulane and State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 500 block of West John Ave
- Theft at the 1600 block of Park Ave
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Bowling Lane
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2800 block of 23rd Street
- Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Trespassing at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
- Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
- Assault at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
- Warrant service at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
Sunday, My 9
- Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
- Controlled substance at 10th and Burton
- Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Hydrangea Ave
- Violate protective order at the 3000 block of 18th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
