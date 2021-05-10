May 10, 2021

Four Bobcat baseballers land on Academic All-State unit

By Van Wade

Published 3:57 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

Four Orangefield baseball players recently landed on the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Academic Team.

Tyler Washington was named to the First Team. Gunner Jones made the Second Team while Grant Metts and Jace Gipson both made Honorable Mention.

Those four are now getting ready with their teammates to take on Sealy in the Class 4A Region III Area Round of the playoffs later this week.

