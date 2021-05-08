Vidor Police Beat 4.27-5.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 27 – May 3, 2021:
Tuesday, April 27
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Church Street
- Found property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive
- Assist other agency at the 2600 block of Main Street
Wednesday, April 28
- Warrant service near Farm to Market Road 1132
- Assault at the 1200 block of Mai Street
- Assault at the 1000 block of Church Street
Thursday, April 29
- Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street
Friday, April 30
- Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
- Reckless driver at the west bound service road at Archie
Saturday, May 1
- Assist other agency at the 17400 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 18400 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, May 2
- Assist other agency at the 2500 OST
- Citation issued at the 1300 block of Main Street
Monday, May 3
- Warrant service at the 600 block of Mai Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Interstate 10 east
- Warrant service at the 300 block of West Freeway
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of Wilson Street
- Family disturbance at the 1600 block of Orange Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 5.6.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 6, 2021: Disturbance at... read more