May 8, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 4.27-5.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:50 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 27 – May 3, 2021:

Tuesday, April 27

  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Church Street
  • Found property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 2600 block of Main Street

Wednesday, April 28

  • Warrant service near Farm to Market Road 1132
  • Assault at the 1200 block of Mai Street
  • Assault at the 1000 block of Church Street

Thursday, April 29

  • Burglary at the 300 block of Main Street

Friday, April 30

  • Theft at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
  • Reckless driver at the west bound service road at Archie

Saturday, May 1

  • Assist other agency at the 17400 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 18400 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, May 2

  • Assist other agency at the 2500 OST
  • Citation issued at the 1300 block of Main Street

Monday, May 3

  • Warrant service at the 600 block of Mai Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 800 block of Interstate 10 east
  • Warrant service at the 300 block of West Freeway
  • Controlled substance at the 200 block of Wilson Street
  • Family disturbance at the 1600 block of Orange Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

