Orange Police Beat 5.5.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 5, 2021:
- Assault at the 900 block of Curtis Ave
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Warrant service at the 1900 block of 11th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
