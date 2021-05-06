May 6, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m.

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Weather

Friday and Saturday will be dry with near normal temperatures.
Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday, and continues for much of next week. One to three inches of rain is expected.
No widespread severe weather outbreak is forecast, but you can not rule out a strong thunderstorm capable of damaging winds or hail.

