Hawks clip Bears in Game One of bidistrict series

SOUR LAKE – Utilizing a big six-run bottom of the third inning, the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks downed the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears 7-2 in Game One of their best-of-three Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs at Hawks Field Thursday night.

Game Two shifts to LC-M High School and Don Gibbens Field Friday at 7 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with a site that will have to be determined.

The Hawks (21-7-1) received a complete-game victory from starter Hunter Hill. Hill worked all seven innings, allowing the Bears (13-15) six hits while striking out 10 and walking three.

The Bears struck for two runs in the top of the third.

Gage Griffith led off the third with a single to shallow center and Brayden Guillory moved him over with a nice sacrifice bunt.

Griffith advanced to third on a passed ball. Zach Krummel walked to put runners on the corner.

Austin Nichols made the Hawks pay when he hit a deep shot to left over the leftfielder’s head. Griffith came in to score and Krummel beat the throw at the plate as Nichols collected a two-run double.

The Hawks exploded for six runs on five hits in the bottom of the third off Bear starter Zach McNeil.

Domk Breaux got it going with a single past third. Hunter Fontenot followed with a single to center. Landon McLeod sent a RBI single to right to make it 2-1. Kevin Borque loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Max Brown hit into a fileder’s choice as Fontenot was forced out at home.

With the bases still loaded, Sage Roberts tied it up with a bunt single down the third base line as McLeod scored to tie it up.

Wyatt Smith made it 4-2 with a two-run double down the third base line. Roberts then came in to score on a wild pitch. Jacob Weldon plated the next run with a RBI groundout that scored Smith.

McNeil went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits while striking out two and walking one. He also had three of the Bears’ six hits on offense.

Jody Ray took the mound for the Bears with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

The Hawks tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Breaux led off with a bunt single to third and went all the way to third after an error by the Bears. Breaux zipped in to score off a Fontenot sacrifice fly to right.

Ray worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking