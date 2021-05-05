Orange Police Beat 5.4.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 4, 2021:
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft on Carpenters Place
- Assault at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Controlled substance at the 10800 block of State Hwy. 62
- Warrant at the 2300 block of 16th Street
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
