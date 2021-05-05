Cardinals have bidistrict date with Longhorns set

The Bridge City Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III Bidistrict baseball playoff set.

The Cardinals (14-12-1), the third-place seed out of District 22-4A, will take on the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (21-5-2), the second-place seed out of District 21-4A.

It will just be one game with the winner moving on to the area round. They will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Hamshire-Fannett High School.