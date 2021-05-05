Bridge City announces Athletic Banquet winners
Here are the winners from the Bridge City Athletic Banquet held earlier this week:
Volleyball~
MVP ~ Harlee Tupper
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Daelyn Perry
Defensive Player of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper
Heart-Desire Award ~ Demi Carter
Cross Country~
Heart Award ~ Iris Lobatos & Liam Faulkner
Male MVP ~ Caden Shaw
Female MVP ~ Kaelyn Guillory
Newcomer of the Year ~ Karlee Smith & Victor Hernandez
Football~
Offensive MVP ~ Austin Richardson
Defensive MVP ~ Harrison Gauthier
Girls Basketball~
MVP ~ Austyn Daniels
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Demi Carter
Defensive Player of the Year ~ Chloe Huff
Newcomer of the Year ~ Olivia Hornsby
Boys Basketball~
MVP ~ Gabe Castillo
Defensive Player of the Year ~ Grant Boudreaux
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Austin Richardson
Powerlifting
Boys MVP ~ Mario Martin
Girls MVP ~ Gracie Fontenot
Most Improved ~ Mason Pruett
Girls Soccer~
MVP ~ Whitleigh Moreau
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Leslie Carranza
C0-Defensive Player of the Year ~ Ashlyn Dunnigan & Graciela Lyons
Midfield Player of the Year ~ Asia Molina
Heart & Hustle Award ~ Madison Smith
Boys Soccer~
MVP ~ Oscar Carranza
Offensive Player of the Year ~ Alberto Munguia
Defensive Players of the Year ~ Jaylen Jones & Kian Perry
Newcomer of the Year ~ Jackson Guidry
Golf~
Female MVP ~ Cadence Underwood
Newcomer of the Year ~ Ashley Hale
Heart Award ~ Chloe Wedekind & Saylor Moreau
Regional Qualifier ~ Saylor Moreau & Della Fournet
Most Dedicated ~ Kendyl Thomas
Male MVP~Brayton Tregre
Girls Track~
MVP ~ Caryss Carpenter
Outstanding Field Event ~ Daelyn Perry
Outstanding Runners ~ Amaris Larkin & Kaylyn Dosch
New Comers of the Year ~ Morgan Louvier & Chelsea Petree
Heart Award ~ KK Smith
Boys Track~
MVP ~ Caden Shaw
Outstanding Runner ~ Anthony Tran
Outstanding Field Event ~ Harrison Gauthier
Tennis~
Mixed Doubles Team of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper & Kian Perry
Boys Doubles Team of the Year ~ William Ramirez & Jackson Guidry
Softball~
MVP ~ Carson Fall
Defensive MVP ~ Austyn Daniels
Heart Award ~ Marlie Strong
Newcomer of the Year ~ Haley Munoz
Baseball ~
Co-MVP ~ Slade Foreman & Sam Carpenter
Student Trainers ~
Outstanding Student Athletic Trainer ~ Lizeth Orrosquieta
Male Athlete of the Year
Austin Richardson
Female Athlete of the Year
Waverlee Cooper
Male Cardinal Heart Award
Julian Dillow
Female Cardinal Heart Award
Whitleigh Moreau
Bears set for Hawks for bidistrict playoffs
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears have their Class 4A Region III Bidistrict playoff series set. The Bears (13-14), the fourth-place team... read more