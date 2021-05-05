May 5, 2021

Courtesy Photo BCISD Austin Richardson was named Male Athlete of the Year and Waverlee Cooper Female Athlete of the Year at the Bridge City Athletic Sports Banquet Monday night.

Bridge City announces Athletic Banquet winners

By Van Wade

Here are the winners from the Bridge City Athletic Banquet held earlier this week:

Volleyball~

MVP ~ Harlee Tupper

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Daelyn Perry

Defensive Player of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper

Heart-Desire Award ~ Demi Carter

Cross Country~

Heart Award ~ Iris Lobatos & Liam Faulkner

Male MVP ~ Caden Shaw

Female MVP ~ Kaelyn Guillory

Newcomer of the Year ~ Karlee Smith & Victor Hernandez

Football~

Offensive MVP ~ Austin Richardson

Defensive MVP ~ Harrison Gauthier

Girls Basketball~

MVP ~ Austyn Daniels

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Demi Carter

Defensive Player of the Year ~ Chloe Huff

Newcomer of the Year ~ Olivia Hornsby

Boys Basketball~

MVP ~ Gabe Castillo

Defensive Player of the Year ~ Grant Boudreaux

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Austin Richardson

Powerlifting

Boys MVP ~ Mario Martin

Girls MVP ~ Gracie Fontenot

Most Improved ~ Mason Pruett

Girls Soccer~

MVP ~ Whitleigh Moreau

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Leslie Carranza

C0-Defensive Player of the Year ~ Ashlyn Dunnigan & Graciela Lyons

Midfield Player of the Year ~ Asia Molina

Heart & Hustle Award ~ Madison Smith

Boys Soccer~

MVP ~ Oscar Carranza

Offensive Player of the Year ~ Alberto Munguia

Defensive Players of the Year ~ Jaylen Jones & Kian Perry

Newcomer of the Year ~ Jackson Guidry

Golf~

Female MVP ~ Cadence Underwood

Newcomer of the Year ~ Ashley Hale

Heart Award ~ Chloe Wedekind & Saylor Moreau

Regional Qualifier ~ Saylor Moreau & Della Fournet

Most Dedicated ~ Kendyl Thomas

Male MVP~Brayton Tregre

Girls Track~

MVP ~ Caryss Carpenter

Outstanding Field Event ~ Daelyn Perry

Outstanding Runners ~ Amaris Larkin & Kaylyn Dosch

New Comers of the Year ~ Morgan Louvier & Chelsea Petree

Heart Award ~ KK Smith

Boys Track~

MVP ~ Caden Shaw

Outstanding Runner ~ Anthony Tran

Outstanding Field Event ~ Harrison Gauthier

Tennis~

Mixed Doubles Team of the Year ~ Waverlee Cooper & Kian Perry

Boys Doubles Team of the Year ~ William Ramirez & Jackson Guidry

Softball~                                                                                                                                                                 

MVP ~ Carson Fall

Defensive MVP ~ Austyn Daniels

Heart Award ~ Marlie Strong                                                                                                                                             

Newcomer of the Year ~ Haley Munoz

Baseball ~

Co-MVP ~ Slade Foreman & Sam Carpenter

Student Trainers ~

Outstanding Student Athletic Trainer ~ Lizeth Orrosquieta

Male Athlete of the Year

Austin Richardson

Female Athlete of the Year

Waverlee Cooper

Male Cardinal Heart Award

Julian Dillow

Female Cardinal Heart Award

Whitleigh Moreau

 

 

 

 

