NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8 a.m.
Weather
The timing of the strong to severe storms has been adjusted – delaying by a few hours.
A line of showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will move across east Texas late this morning, and central Louisiana this afternoon.
The I-10 corridor or southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana and south central Louisiana will see less coverage of thunderstorms, and a smaller threat for severe storms.
