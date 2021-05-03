WO-S’ Odom, Parks shine at Stark Reading
West Orange-Stark’s Alicia Odom and Lance Parks participated in the Stark Reading Contest that was judged this past Saturday.
Lance Parks competed in the Declamation category and was awarded a Citizen Watch for his performance.
Alicia Odom placed first in Interpretive Reading, and along with the commemorative watch will be awarded $5,000 in scholarship money.
