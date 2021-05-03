May 4, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4 pm

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:35 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Weather

We are expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to move across east Texas and central Louisiana tomorrow morning and afternoon.

It will begin in east Texas between 6 and 10 am, and begin in central Louisiana between 10 am and 2 pm.
Large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado are all possible.
Currently, the threat is less along the I-10 corridor of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.
Stay tuned for updates on this potential severe weather system.
