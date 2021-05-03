LC-M 5K Color Fun Run a major success; results
Great fun happened on Saturday at the LCM Education Foundation’s Second Annual 5K Color Fun Run…
There were around 270 walkers/runners/strollers and seemed like about that many volunteers! Well done LCM peeps!
The Education Foundation Board appreciates the participation of all of these. The top three finishers in each category are:
Female 10 and under
1. Bentley Jackson
2. Marren Crawford
3. Kyndall Temple
Female 11 to 14
1. Paisley Angelle
2. Bay Reynolds
3. Lacey Cupp
Female 20 to 29
1. Madison Posey
2. Jessica Keepman
3. Nicole Allen
Female 30 to 39
1. Lauren Wilkins
2. Kari Busch
3. Karen Asevedo
Female 40 to 49
1. Brooke Deets
2. Megan Hogan
3. Chandra Broussard
Female 50 to 59
1. Susan Bailey
2. Dianne Hardy
3. Meredith Barnes
Male 10 and Under
1. Lucas Harris
2. Kelby Gallier
3. Mason Monceaux
Male 11 to 14
1. Carson McIlwain
2. Raymond Arrington
3. Landon Craft
Male 16 to 20
1. Caden Shaw
2. Dan Craft
3. Brandon Frisbee
Male 20 to 29
1. Jonah Lemoine
2. Aaron Hardy
3. Gemini Jackson
Male 30 to 39
1. Robert Crane
2. Harrison Pratt
3. Dexter Broussard
Male 40 to 49
1. Jerald Monceaux
2. Ben Moore
3. Dillon Anthony
Male 50 to 59
1. Tim Hamilton
2. Paul Dickerson
3. Jody Bailey
Male 60 and over
1. Rick Kinder
You Might Like
VHS Choir at Contest
On Wednesday, April 28, the Vidor High School Choir Department, under the direction of Shawn Simonson, participated in the UIL... read more