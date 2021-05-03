Lady Bears have Area Round dates set with Bellville

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears have their Class 4A Region III Area Round softball playoff series set against Bellville.

Game One will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Bellville High School. Game Two will be Saturday at Crosby High at 1 p.m. with Game Three to follow if necessary.

The winner of the LC-M-Bellville series will face either Huffman or El Campo in the regional quarterfinals next week.