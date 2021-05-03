May 4, 2021

Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader LC-M's Jacelyn Cook and her Lady Bear teammates ae preparing tp fave Bellville in the Area Round of the playoffs.

Lady Bears have Area Round dates set with Bellville

By Van Wade

Published 7:58 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears have their Class 4A Region III Area Round softball playoff series set against Bellville.

Game One will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Bellville High School. Game Two will be Saturday at Crosby High at 1 p.m. with Game Three to follow if necessary.

The winner of the LC-M-Bellville series will face either Huffman or El Campo in the regional quarterfinals next week.

