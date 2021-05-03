May 4, 2021

  • 84°
Van Wade/Orange Leader

Bobcats’ Metts inks with McMurry

By Van Wade

Published 4:10 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Orangefield’s Grant Metts, who was an All-District lineman on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats season, signed to play college football for McMurry University in Abilene, in front of family and friends at Bobcat Gym Monday. Congrats Grant!

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar