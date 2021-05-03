Bobcats’ Metts inks with McMurry
Orangefield’s Grant Metts, who was an All-District lineman on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats season, signed to play college football for McMurry University in Abilene, in front of family and friends at Bobcat Gym Monday. Congrats Grant!
You Might Like
Coach Hooks enters Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame
Great news happened Saturday as legendary long-time West Orange-Stark Mustang football coach and athletic director Dan Hooks was enshrined to... read more