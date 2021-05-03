BCE honors Remote Learning Team

The Bridge City Elementary Employees of the Month recognition goes to our Remote Learning Team! Brooke Garrett, Meagan Carlin, and Rikki Bodin are the three teachers responsible for all of BCE’s virtual students.

Mrs. Garrett is in her 3rd year with the district and she teaches 1st grade. She has 9 students in her class and teaches via a mixture of both pre-filmed and live online teaching. She does virtual testing, small groups, and loves being able to provide a stable learning environment during a fearful time. Mrs. Garrett grew up as a Cardinal herself and her mother is also a BCE teacher. She is married and currently expecting her first child in late summer. She loves being part of a team and learning from her peers, and we love having her as part of our team also!

Meagan Carlin is also in her 3rd year with BCISD after teaching one year at WOS. She teaches our virtual Kindergarten students and also helps with RTI which she loves. She enjoys taking the lessons and making them creative. She will use costumes to dress up along with props in order to provide an “outside the box” type learning environment. This keeps her young students excited about school time. Her favorite things are making things fun, hands on, and memorable for each child. Mrs. Carlin is married with 4 boys that keep her busy. She is a brilliant, engaging, one of a kind teacher, and we hope she continues to bring the enthusiasm she is known for into our classrooms for years to come!

Last, but certainly not least, is Ms. Rikki Bodin. She teaches our 2nd grade virtual students. She likes having the ability to present more material and teach in different ways while instructing virtually. Seeing those “Aha!” moments where her students finally understand something are one of the highlights of teaching for her. Ms. Bodin is also a Cardinal Native and we are so proud to see one of our very own former students back home shaping the next generation!

We are extra thankful for each of these amazing ladies. Their principal, Melanie Toups, had this to say about them… “They have done a phenomenal job navigating this very unique school year. Each teacher is very helpful to her peers, and very flexible as they instruct students on their own class rosters as well as students who rotate in and out because of required quarantine. I just can’t say enough great things about them!” That pretty much says it all! We are the best because we have the best!