SETRPC to hold exercise on May 6
The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission, in coordination with law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services, and other government agencies and selected private sector partners is sponsoring Operation Golden Triangle, a full-scale exercise on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange Counties. This exercise will provide participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures. It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other organizations during a Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack. The expected outcome of the exercise is to validate the SETRPC’s Regional Plan for Unified Response to a Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack, assess response efforts by local, state, and federal agencies, and to strengthen interagency coordination.
Operation Golden Triangle is the capstone exercise to a three-year project to develop a Unified Regional Response to a Complex Coordinated Attack funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Exercise participants will respond to a series of terrorist attack scenarios across the three-county region to assess the response of law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, area hospitals and emergency management assets.
The following agencies and organizations will participate in the exercise:
- South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC)
- Acadian Ambulance
- Baptist Hospital
- Beaumont Emergency Medical Services
- Beaumont Fire
- Beaumont Office of Emergency Management
- Beaumont Police Department
- Central Dispatch
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Groves Fire Department
- Hardin County Health Department
- Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
- Hardin County Office of Emergency Management
- Houston Regional Intelligence Services Center (HRISC)
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
- Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management
- Lamar Institute of Technology
- Lumberton Emergency Medical Services
- Lumberton Fire Department
- Lumberton Police Department
- Medical Center of South East Texas
- Nederland Fire Department
- Nederland Police Department
- Orange County Sheriffs’ Office
- Orange County Office of Emergency Management
- Orange Fire Department
- Orange Police Department
- Pinehurst Police Department
- Port of Port Arthur
- Port Arthur Fire Department
- Port Arthur Health Department
- Port Arthur Police Department
- Port Neches Fire Department
- Port Neches Public Works
- Sabine-Neches Chiefs Association
- St. Elizabeth CHRISTUS Hospital
- South East Texas Air Rescue
- South East Texas Regional Advisory Commission (SETRAC)
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Emergency Management
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- U.S. Coast Guard
- University of Houston
