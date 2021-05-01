OP-ED: Living Life – Learning the importance of prioritizing

I love working in the yard. I love planting and growing a variety of different flowers. I have small and large projects going on consistently it seems. Whether it be adding lighting or seating or something else, I keep saying I am almost done and then I get another idea. I literally need to take time and smell the roses that I have planted.

I have a huge issue with sitting still. I feel like I always have to be doing something. If I am not moving then I must be falling behind on something, right?

I know I need to find a way to just do nothing. We all need that. I just haven’t found out how to make that happen. I know my challenge is priorities. I always struggle with balancing home, work, and volunteer. I tend to get a bit obsessive, or should I say focused, on a certain project and everything else falls by the wayside. So how do I fix this?

With me, I think a reminder needs to be in front of me daily. I need something constantly pushing me to reassess what’s important for that day. A few weeks ago in one of the messages at my church, our pastor spoke about writing down our top 10 goals on a daily basis. I decided to try it out. Each morning I read a certain section of a chapter in the Bible. Right now I am reading Acts. I journal each morning about what I have read and how I can apply it in my life. I finish this quiet time with writing down my top 10 goals.

This is a new process for me with the goal writing and I am not sure what the end result will be. What I do know is that it does have me trying to dial back on activities. I actually turned down a service request yesterday and that was a huge thing for me. I tend to overcommit. I hate to under deliver.

There will be more to come as to how this is working for me, but I am hopeful it will help keep me grounded and maybe a bit more relaxed. We shall see!

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com