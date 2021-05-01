FINAL: Voting Results for May 1 Election
Final Unofficial Results
ORANGE
Mayor
Charles Thomas 151
Larry Spears * 1,460
District One
David Bailey 145
Pat Pullen * 138
BRIDGE CITY
Place One
Aaron Roccaforte 484
Carl Harbert * 259
Place Three
Tammi Fisette * 440
John Nickum 304
Place Five
Kenneth Prosperie 315
Terri Gauthier * 427
WEST ORANGE
Mayor – FINAL
Randy Branch 263
Jim Whittington 120
City Council (2 at-large seats)
Brent Dearing * 190
Jay Odom 171
Meritta Kennedy 183
PINEHURST
Council (1 yr. term)
Greg Willis * 82
Kerrie Arrington 62
Council 3 at-large (2 yr. term)
Johnny Asevedo 81
J. Michael Shahan * 63
Joey Vance * 43
Troy Pierce 48
Sarah McClendon * 87
VIDOR
Mayor
Seth LaPray 145
Misty Songe 339
Ronnie Herrera 227
Council Ward 1
Joseph Webb 341
Kelly Carder 343
BRIDGE CITY SCHOOL BOARD
Place 1
Patty Collins * 501
Paul Zoch 533
Place 2
Judy Cole * 702
Caleb Hayes 326
* incumbent
National Salvation Army Week is May 10-16, 2021
Honoring the Work and Ministry of The Salvation Army in Orange The Salvation Army in Orange is excited to celebrate... read more