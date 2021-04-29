Splendora ends superb Lady Bobcat season

ANAHUAC – Clinging on to hang on for the victory, the Splendora Lady Wildcats ended a superb Orangefield Lady Bobcats season with a 5-4 Game Two victory in their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff series.

The Lady Wildcats (15-13), who won Game One 9-1 Wednesday, got a pair of home runs from Katie Brzowski and Honor Knott that helped them snare a 5-1 lead over the Lady Bobcats (22-7-2). However, the Lady Bobcats showed plenty of fight. They scrapped for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh Emma Humplik and Olivia Grant each led off with singles. Humplik scored when Harleigh Rawls had a sacrifice fly but Splendora was able to get away with the win when Heather Mineer hit a tough grounder to short and Grant was forced out.

The Lady Bobcats outhit the Lady Wildcats 9-6.

Grant and Abigail Curphey each had two hits for the Lady Bobcats.

Splendora pitcher Brooke Martin went all seven innings, striking out four and allowing the nine hits.

Codie Sorge worked all seven frames for Orangefield, allowing the six hits while fanning five.