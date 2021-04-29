April 29, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.19-4.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:56 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 19- April 25, 2021:

Monday, April 19

  • Found property at the 2000 block of Canal Street in Orange.
  • Theft at the 6000 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
  • Fraud at the 5900 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange

Tuesday, April 20

  • Assault at the 6000 block of Inez in Orange
  • Sex offender verification at the 100 block of Border Street in Orange. A sex offender was not complying with registration.
  • Animal bite at the 3300 block of Stuart Drive in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 4000 block of North Main Street in Vidor

Wednesday, April 21

  • Found property at the 5600 block of Jefferson Drive in Vidor
  • Information was gathered at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Thursday, April 22

  • Burglary at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City
  • Animal bite at the 3000 block of North Main Street in Vidor
  • Two narcotic incidents at undisclosed locations in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of North Fisherman Road in Vidor

Friday, April 23

  • Warrant service at an undisclosed location in Orange
  • Trespass at the 1400 block of West Freeway Blvd in Vidor
  • Harassment at an undisclosed location in Orange
  • Assist at the 1000 block of West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City
  • Sexual assault reported in the Orangefield area
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor

Saturday, April 24

  • Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 100 block of Tyler Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Linda Street in Orange

Sunday, April 25

  • Alarm at the 3100 block of Texas Avenue in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 5600 block of Turner Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 9300 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
  • Theft on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

