Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.19-4.25.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 19- April 25, 2021:
Monday, April 19
- Found property at the 2000 block of Canal Street in Orange.
- Theft at the 6000 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
- Fraud at the 5900 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road in Orange
Tuesday, April 20
- Assault at the 6000 block of Inez in Orange
- Sex offender verification at the 100 block of Border Street in Orange. A sex offender was not complying with registration.
- Animal bite at the 3300 block of Stuart Drive in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 4000 block of North Main Street in Vidor
Wednesday, April 21
- Found property at the 5600 block of Jefferson Drive in Vidor
- Information was gathered at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Thursday, April 22
- Burglary at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Bridge City
- Animal bite at the 3000 block of North Main Street in Vidor
- Two narcotic incidents at undisclosed locations in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 100 block of North Fisherman Road in Vidor
Friday, April 23
- Warrant service at an undisclosed location in Orange
- Trespass at the 1400 block of West Freeway Blvd in Vidor
- Harassment at an undisclosed location in Orange
- Assist at the 1000 block of West Roundbunch Road in Bridge City
- Sexual assault reported in the Orangefield area
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Russell Road in Vidor
Saturday, April 24
- Disturbance at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 100 block of Tyler Drive in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of Linda Street in Orange
Sunday, April 25
- Alarm at the 3100 block of Texas Avenue in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 5600 block of Turner Drive in Orange
- Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
- Assault at the 9300 block of Northridge Drive in Orange
- Theft on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
