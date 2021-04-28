Setting them up & mowing them down: BC’s Wilbur earns 4th Player of the Week honors for Lady Jacks

SFA junior pitcher Kassidy Wilbur, a former Bridge City Lady Cardinal standout, continues to show why she is the best pitcher in the Southland Conference.

Wilbur picked up the Southland Conference pitcher of the week honor on Monday after two shutout wins over Central Arkansas last week. It was her fourth player of the week honor this season.

The Sugar Bears had just a .102 batting average against the Bridge City native. Wilbur also recently surpassed 500 strikeouts.

“I just started working on other pitches knowing everyone was expecting my curve ball because that is my best pitch,” Wilbur said. “I just started working on other ones to give me an advantage on the batters.”

Wilbur needs just three more wins to become the single season record holder for most wins.

“I think that this year being an upperclassman and being through this before she has the confidence,” head coach Nicole Dickson said. “That is the difference maker.”

Wilbur has been dominant all season and leads the country in wins (25-3) and is tied for third in shutouts with 11. She ranks 10th in the nation with a .92 ERA and is fourth in strikeouts with 223.

The Lady Jacks have dominated the Southland Conference this year. They are 20-1 in SLC play and 29-9 overall.

Wilbur and her team travel to Huntsville on Friday to start a three game series against Sam Houston. SFA needs just two wins in the final six games to clinch the conference title.