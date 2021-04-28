Orange Police Beat 4.27.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 27, 2021:
- Controlled substance at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Damaged property at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Assault at the 2100 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
