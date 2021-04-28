OFISD awarded T.L.L. Temple Foundation Grant

Orangefield ISD was awarded a $28,931 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. The money will be used for an Accelerated Learning Recovery Program due to the educational loss of COVID-19. Orangefield greatly appreciates the generosity of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation. Pictured are Shaun McAlpin, OISD Superintendent and Sunshine Copeland, OISD District Librarian/Grant Writer.