Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company charged with causing 2016 oil spill

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK COMPANY, LLC (“GREAT LAKES”), a Texas company, was charged today with violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill in 2016.

According to the Bill of Information, GREAT LAKES negligently discharged and caused to be discharged a harmful quantity of oil into a navigable water of the United States, upon adjoining shorelines, and affecting the United States’ natural resources. The spill took place on September 5, 2016, on the edge of Bay Long near the Chenier Ronquille barrier island, which is east of Grand Isle.

If convicted, GREAT LAKES faces a possible term of probation and a fine of up to $200,000 or twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any victim. A bill of information is merely a charge, and the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Commerce’s Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas D. Moses is in charge of the prosecution.