April 28, 2021

  • 75°

First Saturday returns at Thrift and Gift

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:50 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Thrift and Gift First Saturday is set for May 1, at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. Special marked women’s clothing will be 50 cents. Formals are as marked. Lots of items marked down. Our location is at 350 37th Street, across from Robert’s Meat Market. Call 886-7649 for additional information.

 

