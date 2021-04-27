April 27, 2021

  • 77°

WO-S baseball season comes to an end, last two games canceled

By Van Wade

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Due to Covid protocols, the WO-S Baseball game against Bridge City tonight has been canceled, as well as the Home game Friday, April 30th against Lumberton. They will not be rescheduled. That will conclude the season for the Mustangs (2-20, 0-12). Bridge City (14-12-1, 6-5) and Lumberton (16-8-1, 6-6) both earn wins due to the games not being played.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar