WO-S baseball season comes to an end, last two games canceled

Due to Covid protocols, the WO-S Baseball game against Bridge City tonight has been canceled, as well as the Home game Friday, April 30th against Lumberton. They will not be rescheduled. That will conclude the season for the Mustangs (2-20, 0-12). Bridge City (14-12-1, 6-5) and Lumberton (16-8-1, 6-6) both earn wins due to the games not being played.