April 26, 2021

  • 75°

Orange Police Beat 4.23-4.25.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:30 am Monday, April 26, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 23 – April 259, 2021:

Friday, April 23

  • Damaged property at the 2700 block of Foreman Road
  • Abandon vehicle at Simmons at North
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at 6500 block of Interstate 10

Saturday, April 24

  • Warrant service at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Warrant service at Eddleman at 27th
  • Assault at the 400 West Cypress Ave
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant service at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Circle C
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Controlled substance at 37th and Camilla
  • Warrant service at Circle G

Sunday, April 25

  • Possession of weapon at Park and 35th
  • Assault at Cypress and 2nd
  • Warrant service at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant service at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Fraud at the 1600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar