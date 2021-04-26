Newton County Sheriff’s Report 4.26.21
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 84 calls to service from April 19th to April 25th, 2021. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week NCSO booked 4 individuals into the Jail last week.
Newton County Deputies responded to the following calls to service:
Suspicious Activity – Sunset Acre, Bon Wier CR 4101, Call, Bleakwood,
Deweyville, Pine Grove
Assault Family Violence, Old Salem
Terroristic Threat – CR 4059
Animal Nuisance CR 3147; Bleakwood; CR 4181, Deweyville; CR 2626, Bon Wier
Animal Bite – Trout Creek
Theft – Call
Juvenile Delinquency – Buna
Loud Music – Bon Wier
Cruelty to Animal by Dumping of Dogs on 190E
Theft Newton CR 2076, Bon Wier CR4070
Deputy S. Cathy and K9 Bruce completed training in Louisiana last Friday. We want to congratulate both and welcome them back. They went right to work without a day off.
CRIME ALERT: CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS. We received information that several thefts of catalytic converters have occurred. The criminals are easily sliding underneath vehicles and cutting the catalytic converts off in seconds. Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system on a vehicle, and because of their precious metals (i.e., Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium) are high valued items. Thieves are selling these items for hundreds of dollars. Vans and hybrid vehicles are especially targeted because vans are high off the ground, hybrids because of their makeup.
