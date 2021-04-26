Lady Mustangs drop tight one to Silsbee
SILSBEE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs battled hard but fell just short to the Silsbee Lady Tigers 7-5 in District 22-4A play at Lady Tiger Field Monday night.
Taliyah Washington had three hits for the Lady Mustangs (7-19, 0-12) while Nataleigh Sims and T’era Garrett had two apiece.
Garrett drove in two WO-S runs while Laila Rhodes also had a RBI.
Silsbee finishes the season 4-21 overall, 2-10 in district.
You Might Like
Three-run 8th powers 22-4A champion Lady Bobcats past LC-M
LITTLE CYPRESS – After leftfielder Bailee South “saved” the night, a dormant Orangefield offense woke up in the top of... read more