Lady Mustangs drop tight one to Silsbee

SILSBEE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs battled hard but fell just short to the Silsbee Lady Tigers 7-5 in District 22-4A play at Lady Tiger Field Monday night.

Taliyah Washington had three hits for the Lady Mustangs (7-19, 0-12) while Nataleigh Sims and T’era Garrett had two apiece.

Garrett drove in two WO-S runs while Laila Rhodes also had a RBI.

Silsbee finishes the season 4-21 overall, 2-10 in district.