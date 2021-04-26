April 26, 2021

Early Voting Totals 4.26.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:46 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

Municipal Election

Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election

 

Orange – 146

Expo – 3

Bridge City – 41

Vidor – 47

City of West Orange – 34

TOTAL IN PERSON- 271

Mail – 20

WO Mail – 0

TOTAL – 291

Military – 0

Out of Country – 0

GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 291

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 2182

