Early Voting Totals 4.26.21
Municipal Election
Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election
Orange – 146
Expo – 3
Bridge City – 41
Vidor – 47
City of West Orange – 34
TOTAL IN PERSON- 271
Mail – 20
WO Mail – 0
TOTAL – 291
Military – 0
Out of Country – 0
GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 291
GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 2182
