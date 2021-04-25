Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.13-4.19.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 13 – April 19, 2021:
Tuesday, April 13
- Theft at the 1700 block of Texas Ave. in Bridge City
- Trespass at the 5700 block of Main in Vidor
- Harassment on Greathouse Road in Vidor
- Cruelty to animals at the 14000 block of Lantana Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
- Suspicious circumstances at the 4800 block of Monroe Street in Vidor regarding unsupervised children
- Fraud at the 7000 block of East Wooten in Orange
- Burglary at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
Wednesday, April 14
- Theft at the 1200 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1100 block of Henry Street in Vidor
- Traffic stop in Mauriceville resulting in an arrest
Thursday, April 15
- Burglary at the 18000 block of State hwy. 62 in Orange
- Information at the 500 block of Orange Street in Vidor concerning a video circulating through the school.
- Suspicious circumstances at the 600 block of Texla Road in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 1600 block of Willowbend in Vidor
Friday, April 16
- Burglary at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Fraud at the 11000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
- Assault at the 3600 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Fraud at the 7700 block of Chauncy Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 6600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
- Harassment at the 600 block of Texla Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 6100 block of Williamson Road in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Texas Avenue in Orange
Saturday, April 17
- Disturbance at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3400 block of Beadle Rad in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Assault at the 9200 block of Stonewood Drive in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 3200 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange
Sunday, April 18
- Assault at the 600 block of Coolidge in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 200 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 1000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
Monday, April 19
- Found property at the 2000 block of Canal Street in Orange
- Theft at the 6000 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
- Fraud at the 5900 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
You Might Like
Vidor Police Beat 4.14-4.20.21
From staff reports The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 20,... read more