April 25, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.13-4.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:52 am Sunday, April 25, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 13 – April 19, 2021:

Tuesday, April 13

  • Theft at the 1700 block of Texas Ave. in Bridge City
  • Trespass at the 5700 block of Main in Vidor
  • Harassment on Greathouse Road in Vidor
  • Cruelty to animals at the 14000 block of Lantana Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 4800 block of Monroe Street in Vidor regarding unsupervised children
  • Fraud at the 7000 block of East Wooten in Orange
  • Burglary at the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Wednesday, April 14

  • Theft at the 1200 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1100 block of Henry Street in Vidor
  • Traffic stop in Mauriceville resulting in an arrest

Thursday, April 15

  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Information at the 500 block of Orange Street in Vidor concerning a video circulating through the school.
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 600 block of Texla Road in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 1600 block of Willowbend in Vidor

Friday, April 16

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Fraud at the 11000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
  • Assault at the 3600 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
  • Fraud at the 7700 block of Chauncy Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 6600 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange
  • Harassment at the 600 block of Texla Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 6100 block of Williamson Road in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Texas Avenue in Orange

Saturday, April 17

  • Disturbance at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 3400 block of Beadle Rad in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 300 block of Connell Road in Vidor
  • Assault at the 9200 block of Stonewood Drive in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 3200 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Sunday, April 18

  • Assault at the 600 block of Coolidge in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 200 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 200 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor

Monday, April 19

  • Found property at the 2000 block of Canal Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 6000 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
  • Fraud at the 5900 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

