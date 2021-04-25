District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedules for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Orangefield (16-6-2, 9-2)
Silsbee (16-7-1, 7-3)
LC-M (13-12, 7-3)
Bridge City (13-12-1, 5-5)
Lumberton (15-8-1,5-6)
Vidor (10-15, 3-7)
WO-S (2-18, 0-10)
SOFTBALL
Orangefield (21-5-2, 10-1)
LC-M (22-6-1, 10-1)
Lumberton (14-11-2, 7-5)
Bridge City (12-13-1, 7-5)
Vidor (14-10, 5-7)
Silsbee (3-21, 1-10)
WO-S (7-18, 0-11)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 27
WO-S at Bridge City
Vidor at Orangefield
LC-M at Silsbee
Apr. 30
Bridge City at LC-M
Lumberton at WO-S
SOFTBALL
Apr. 26
Orangefield at LC-M
Silsbee at WO-S
Bridge City vs. Lumberton (6 p.m. Nederland)
