Vidor Police Beat 4.14-4.20.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from April 14 – April 20, 2021:
Wednesday, April 14
- Burglary at the 800 block of Park Street
Thursday, April 15
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
- Threats at the 1300 block of Main Street
Friday, April 16
- Theft at the 800 block of Main Street
Saturday, April 17
- Assist other agency on Terry
- Assist other agency at Mansfield Ferry and Farm to Market Road 105
- Warrant service at the 400 block of Main Street
Sunday, April 18
- Sexual assault reported
- Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker of Interstate 10
- Assist other agency at the 300 block of Greathouse
Monday, April 19
- Warrant service at the 900 block of Old Hwy. 90
- Assist other agency at the 100 block of Evangeline Drive
- Ordinance violation at the 864 mile marker of Interstate 10
Tuesday, April 20
- Theft at Dilley’s Towing and Recovery
- Suspicious person at Butler and Lynn
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
