Orange County EDC hosts Virtual Small Business Summit

In an effort to support and promote local businesses, the Orange County Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a free Virtual Small Business Summit on Wednesday, May 12, sponsored by Dow Sabine River Operations. This online event will be aimed toward providing small businesses in Orange County with resources, contacts, and tools to help drive continued success of their business, while offering a virtual networking platform for local businesses to connect with one another.

During the event, there will be a limited number of exhibitor booths available for Business to Business (B2B) service providers, giving attendees an opportunity to network with and gain insightful information regarding their business needs such as financial assistance, legal, workforce, real estate, insurance, governmental, and more. For more information on exhibitor booths, please contact Orange County EDC Executive Director, Jessica Hill.

There will also be live presentations by representatives from the Small Business Development Center at Lamar University, and the U.S. Small Business Administration during the event. Here, attendees can learn about funding opportunities and helpful tips for their businesses.

The Virtual Small Business Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration for this event is free for all participants and exhibitors. Small business owners, their staff, and those considering starting a small business are encouraged to attend. Contact the Orange County Economic Development Corporation if you have any questions. To register for the event, visit https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/OrangeCountry-EDC/e/WgmWdCD