Community Briefs 4.24.21

Evergreen Cemetery Walk

The Heritage House of Orange County will present Evergreen Cemetery Walk taking place at 408 Border Street in Orange on April 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. Featuring the gravesites of old Orange individuals for whom streets were named.

The Heritage House of Orange County is proud to bring the 2nd Annual Evergreen Cemetery Tour to residents of Southeast Texas.

Ticket prices are $5 for 12 years old and up. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes (on Mondays) starting on May 3rd through May 24th and the last one on, Tuesday, May 25th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 North 8th St, Orange (By the Orange Police Department). To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Spring Sip and Shop

Mathews Jewelers Orange and the Rotary Club of Orange invite you to come Sip and Shop with us and enjoy some spring time fun in the beautiful vineyard at Free State Winery from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at 4702 Tejas Pkwy in Orange. Proceeds of the sales and raffles will benefit the Rotary Club of Orange Scholarship Fund. The FIRST 100 to arrive with receive a wine voucher for a complimentary glass of wine.

Anger Management Classes

Anger Management Classes will be held starting Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for three Tuesdays at Family Worship Center at 2300 41st Orange, Texas (Old Bancroft School) Enter on right side of building by Wells of agape sign. (room 35) No Childcare Provided. Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. You can pay with the donate button. It is $40 per person (non-refundable). Where it says “write a note” just type the names of who you are paying for and Anger Management class so we will know it is not a donation. You should do this before 1st class. You must attend all three classes to receive a certificate of completion.

Almost Summer Garage Sale

The VFW AUX 2775 Almost Summer Garage Sale will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th St on Saturday May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Registration forms available at https://www.orangeleader.com/2021/04/12/almost-summer-garage-sale/

Getting Better Grief Group

Best Hospice Care of Texas hosts Getting Better Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com

Pete’s Dueling Pianos

United Way of OC will present Pete’s Dueling Pianos on May 1, 2021. More information will be made available closer to the event.

2021 Mauriceville Crawfish Bash

Who wants All You Can Eat Crawfish provided by World Class Competitors? You do! Come join us on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. at 7441 Cohenour Road in Mauriceville, for some of the best crawfish in the area at an unbeatable all you can eat price. Spend the day listening to great music and eat as much crawfish as you want. Visit with the competitors and choose your favorite for the patrons choice award. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free.

The Cook-off is hosted by the Mauriceville Heritage Association, a local non-profit corporation benefitting Mauriceville and the greater Northern Orange County. We assist with needed funding for disaster relief, area beautification projects, local school districts, donations for various non-profit programs, scholarships, and provide a Community Center as well as land for nonprofit organization use.

As this will be a SOLD-OUT EVENT, tickets can be purchased online or through an association member. If you would like information on entering a cook-off team or signing up as a vendor, please contact text the association @ (409)659-3998. **All You Can Eat Crawfish will be available from 12 noon to 6 p.m. or while supplies last, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Only those who have purchased AYCE tickets will be allowed in the AYCE area and children 10 and under are free. Tickets are $35 via Eventbrite

The Storm Expo

Heritage House of Orange County will host The Storm Expo from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 905 Division Ave. in Orange. This is a fundraiser for Heritage House focusing on educating the community in preparing for hurricane season. The event is free.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.