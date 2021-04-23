Texas tax preparer admits to tax fraud on behalf of herself and many others

HOUSTON – A Texas tax preparer has entered a guilty plea to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Tiffany Phenix prepared income tax returns for others at Phenix Tax Service in Alice. Asa part of her plea today, she stipulated she prepared a total of 37 false income tax returns for clients and four false income tax returns for herself, resulting in an intended tax harm to the IRS of over $284,000.

Specifically, Phenix admitted preparing a false 2015 income tax return for a taxpayer which included creating a false form W-2. She also claimed on the return false wage amounts, a false Earned income Tax Credit and a false income tax refund.

As part of her plea agreement, Phenix agreed to pay restitution to the IRS.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales accepted the plea and set sentencing for July 22. At that time, Phenix faces up to three years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

IRS-Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles J. Escher is prosecuting the case.