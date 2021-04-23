LC-M-OF softball game moves to Monday

The LC-M-Orangefield softball game has now been rescheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Lady Bear Field.

The winner will be the outright District 22-4A champion and the No,. 1 seed in the playoffs. The team that falls will be the No. 2 seed.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals will play at Lumberton at 6 p.m. Saturday. A BC win would give the Lady Cardinals the No. 3 seed. A Lumberton win would put the two teams in a time for the third spot.