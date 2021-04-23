Governor Abbott Places State Resources On Standby In Preparation For Severe Storms And Extreme Fire Danger

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby ahead of severe storms and extreme fire danger that are expected across the state this afternoon through early Saturday morning. Severe storms with heavy winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are likely throughout North, East, and Central Texas beginning this afternoon through Saturday morning. Extreme fire danger has been forecast across west Texas throughout the weekend.

“As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, I urge North, Central, and East Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials,” said Governor Abbott. “In preparation for this severe weather, the State of Texas has placed a variety of emergency resources on standby, and we will continue to monitor weather conditions as this storm system travels across our state.”

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

TDEM has also asked the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid

System to prepare resources to support operations related to the extreme fire danger that

is forecast for west Texas throughout the weekend.